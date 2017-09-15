CNN Anchor Ends Segment Early Over Commentator’s Bizarre ‘Boobs’ Remark

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin abruptly ended her segment when the conversation took a sexist turn.

What began as a discussion about the Jemele Hill controversy digressed when Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis, who described himself as a “First Amendment absolutist” said, “I believe in the First Amendment and boobs.”

Baldwin cut Travis off, asking, “I just wanted to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show, what did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and b-double-o-b-s?”

Related

Jeffrey Lord CNN

CNN Cuts Ties With Commentator Jeffrey Lord After ‘Sieg Heil’ Tweet

“Boobs. Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country’s history, the First Amendment and boobs,” Travis responded. “Those are the two things I believe in absolutely in the country.”

After confirming again that Travis did in fact say “boobs” and not “booze,” a clearly disturbed Baldwin retorted, “Why would you even say this live on national television and with a female host? Why would you even go there?” She cut him off and ended the segment early saying, “That was entirely inappropriate.”

After the segment, Baldwin tweeted, “That was… I just… it was one of those thought bubbles ‘Did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!’ Note to men — that is never okay.” Travis responded saying, “You can’t say you like the First Amendment and boobs? I say and write it every day. Need to make t-shirts now.”

Watch the full exchange here or above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad