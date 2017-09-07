Clippers Court High-Profile Fans With New Seating Areas

The NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers have unveiled new high-end seating areas intended to appeal to the growing base of notable names turning out for the team’s games.

Just in time for the 2017-18 season tipping off in October, Los Angeles’ Staples Center will get eight new courtside seats in addition to a set of four new “lofts” designed to feel like luxurious living rooms.

While fellow Staples Center team Lakers have long been renown for attracting celebrities like Jack Nicholson to games, the Clippers have their fair share of star supporters. Billy Crystal may be the most notable regular fan, but frequent attendees also include Disney CEO Bob Iger, Jay Z, Kevin Hart, Diplo, Adam Devine, Anthony Anderson and James Brooks.

In keeping with the clientele the team hopes to court for the new seats, Clippers Star Courtside chairs are located in sight of the cameras broadcasting every local and national Clippers game. The team’s president, Gillian Zucker, believes that celebrities are ideal courtside ticket buyers because it serves them both personally and professionally.

“Whether a star is in TV, music or movies, if they have a project coming up, it’s a good way to get exposure while still enjoying themselves as fans,” she said. “It’s a great place to see, and be seen.”

Just inches from the action, the seats are on the player-bench side of the court, next to the center court scorer’s table. The additional space for the seats, which run $175,000 a pop for the season, was created by shortening the scorer’s table.

Clippers Lofts are situated below the press box and are aimed at small-group/corporate hospitality types. Amenities for both kinds of seats also include complimentary food and beverages and VIP parking.