Chris Soules 911 Call Released: ‘Bachelor’ Star Checked Crash Victim’s Pulse Before Allegedly Fleeing

The 911 call from the fatal accident involving former “Bachelor” Chris Soules and a tractor driver reveals what happened in the moments after the collision early Tuesday morning.

“I rear-ended a guy on a tractor,” a winded and emotional man who identifies himself as Soules admits to the dispatcher. When asked who is injured, Soules replies, “the man on the tractor.” He then confirms both the tractor and the driver are in the roadside ditch.

“He’s not conscious,” Soules describes the victim, adding “he doesn’t appear” to be breathing.

When asked if he knows how to do CPR, Soules replies, “No I don’t.” He is then heard asking unidentified bystanders if they know CPR. “Anybody know how to do CPR,” the reality TV star is heard asking repeatedly.

Soules then says he can feel the victim’s pulse and that he’s bleeding from the mouth before abruptly asking, “Can I call you back?” The five-minute call ends at that point.

As previously reported, Soules was arrested early Tuesday morning, charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The tractor driver, identified as Kenneth Mosher, was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Soules appeared at the Buchanan County Courthouse for his arraignment on Tuesday morning. He was released from Buchanan County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 2.

TMZ originally posted audio from the 911 call.