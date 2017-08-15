Chris Evans, J.K. Rowling and More Celebrities React to Trump Press Conference: ‘This Is Insane’

President Donald Trump spoke to the press on Tuesday regarding recent violent events in Charlottesville, Va., and Hollywood was quick to respond to his claims that “both sides” are to blame.

During the conference, Trump said, “you had a group on one side and you have a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs. It was vicious and it was horrible. It was a horrible thing to watch. I think there’s blame on both sides.”

Chris Evans offered a play-by-play of the briefing. “Is anyone else watching this?!? Wow… it’s like watching a train wreck!! Before I make a statement I need the facts?! Since when?” he wrote on Twitter. “This is insane,” he later added.

J. K. Rowling chose to stay optimistic. “One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it’s now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don’t know what he is,” she quipped.

Lin-Manuel Miranda put it bluntly: “Impeach this bad man.”

“What… the… F— is happening with our country? Our president just… sided… with… Nazis and white nationalists,” Patton Oswalt unpacked.

Both Mandy Moore and Michael Moore were in disbelief. “I can NOT believe what I’m watching on television right now. How is this man our president? Honestly?” Mandy wrote, while Michael asked, “What did we just watch?”

Kumail Nanjiani set the record straight on counter protesters. “They’re heroes,” he penned. “Each one of them is a hero. One of them gave their life for what is right.”

