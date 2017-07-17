China Blocks Banks From Lending to Dalian Wanda for Overseas Deals (Report)

China’s financial regulators have blocked the country’s banks from making loans to Dalian Wanda to finance its foreign acquisitions, including entertainment assets such as Legendary Entertainment, it was reported Monday.

The Wall Street Journal said that regulators met with executives from large state-owned banks on June 20 and told them that some of Wanda’s foreign acquisitions were subject to capital controls imposed by the government last year. The Journal said it reviewed a document from one of the banks at the meeting.

The document probably refers to Wanda’s foreign deals going back about five years, the newspaper said. During that time, Wanda acquired Legendary, the AMC and Carmike theater chains, and other entertainment-related assets.

