J.K. Rowling, Seth Rogen Among Industry Figures Blasting ‘Unite the Right’ White Supremacist Rally

Entertainment industry figures took to social media to condemn the hate speech and violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Va., today as protestors and counter-protestors gathered in the city for a rally organized by white nationalist groups.

Virginia declared a state of emergency after violence erupted on the streets of Charlottesville. Outrage swelled among entertainment industry figures as news coverage of the event dubbed “Unite the Right” showed unabashed expressions of racism and anti-LGBTQ hate speech from a range of white nationalist, neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups.

The rally was organized by Jason Kessler, a prominent voice in the white nationalist movement, to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city’s Emancipation Park. Another prominent white nationalist extremist, Richard Spencer, had been scheduled to speak at the protest.

