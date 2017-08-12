J.K. Rowling, Seth Rogen Among Industry Figures Blasting ‘Unite the Right’ White Supremacist Rally

Entertainment industry figures took to social media to condemn the hate speech and violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Va., today as protestors and counter-protestors gathered in the city for a rally organized by white nationalist groups.

Virginia declared a state of emergency after violence erupted on the streets of Charlottesville. Outrage swelled among entertainment industry figures as news coverage of the event dubbed “Unite the Right” showed unabashed expressions of racism and anti-LGBTQ hate speech from a range of white nationalist, neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups.

The rally was organized by Jason Kessler, a prominent voice in the white nationalist movement, to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city’s Emancipation Park. Another prominent white nationalist extremist, Richard Spencer, had been scheduled to speak at the protest.

Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017

By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 12, 2017

Every Congressperson who fails to denounce the supremacists in #Charlottesville & who does not condemn Trump's silence, is complicit in hate — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 12, 2017

Ugh thank god we didn't elect Hillary. Such a scold. Those pant suits were so lame! Plus didn't she take money from Goldman? No thank you! https://t.co/ZlSEkBtPQW — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 12, 2017

"The truth is: we are living at this time. And we are tolerating it." #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/U4qBQl93qV — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 12, 2017

Any member of Congress who doesn't condemn the actual Nazis in #Charlottesville has to go. Coward or sympatheizer, same difference. — John August (@johnaugust) August 12, 2017

Folks: by his silence, the president of the United States is supporting the #Nazis in #Charlotesville. He has to denounce them. Or be them. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) August 12, 2017