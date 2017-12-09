Charlie Sheen Sues National Enquirer Over Rape Claim

Charlie Sheen sued the National Enquirer on Friday, alleging that the tabloid defamed him when it reported that sexually abused Corey Haim when the latter was 13 years old.

On Nov. 8, the Enquirer quoted former actor Dominick Brascia as saying that Haim — now deceased — told him of the sexual encounter. The story describes Sheen as “twisted child molester” and an “adult rapist.”

In his lawsuit, Sheen calls the story part of an “egregious, hurtful and disgusting campaign of defamations.”

“With calculated malice, the National Enquirer has concluded that it can make money by running false and salacious stories claiming that Mr. Sheen is a sexual molester that preys on young pubescent boys,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges that Dylan Howard, the Enquirer’s editor-in-chief, published the story partly out of revenge for not getting the scoop on Sheen’s HIV-positive status.

American Media Inc., the parent company of the Enquirer, said it would defend the suit.

“We look forward to litigating against Charlie Sheen, and can’t wait to expose his depravities in a court of law,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to Brascia, the Enquirer claimed to have “dozens of other sources” who confirmed the account. The story alleged that Sheen sodomized Haim during production of the 1986 film “Lucas,” in which both starred. The story quoted an anonymous source as saying that Sheen, then 19, “bullied the child actor into a vulnerable position for sex.”

The lawsuit names Howard and Brascia as defendants, along with American Media and the Enquirer.

“I think it goes without saying that lies of this nature, especially ones that are meritless and so outright false will not be tolerated,” said Sheen’s attorney, Shane Bernard.

Sheen Complaint by gmaddaus on Scribd