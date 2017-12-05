Charlie Ergen Steps Down as Dish CEO to Focus on Wireless Business

Dish Network announced that chairman Charlie Ergen has “relinquished” the role of CEO to focus on the company’s emerging wireless business, amid a larger reshuffling of the Dish senior management team.

Replacing Ergen at the helm is Erik Carlson, who has been named president and CEO. Previously, Carlson was president and COO; Carlson will continue to report to Ergen.

“With more than 20 years’ experience at Dish, Erik brings a complete understanding of the business opportunities both Dish TV and Sling TV possess,” Ergen said in a statement. “I have every confidence that under Erik’s leadership our new organizational structure will deliver value for Dish TV and Sling TV and will aid our entry into wireless.”

