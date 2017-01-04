Charles Manson has been hospitalized due to an undisclosed medical issue, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

He was transferred from California’s Corcoran State Prison to a nearby hospital Tuesday and is “seriously ill,” reports the Times. Manson, 82, was sentenced to prison in 1971.

Stephen Babb, a public information officer at the prison, could not comment on the news, citing federal and state medical laws that preclude the prison from speaking on “protected health information for any inmate in our custody.”

Manson has been serving nine concurrent life sentences. He and his followers, the so-called “Manson Family,” were convicted of murdering seven people in a now infamous Los Angeles killing spree in August 1969. The most famous victim of the murders was 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate, who was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Four others were also killed at Tate’s Benedict Canyon home. The next night, Manson and his followers went on another murderous rampage at the Los Feliz home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

Manson had claimed after the murders that he was trying to start a race war in the name of “Helter Skelter,” a song by the Beatles. He has been denied parole 12 times.