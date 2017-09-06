Charles King’s Macro Bolsters Executive Team With CFO Hire

Charles King’s Macro has recruited Eric Briggs to serve as chief strategy officer and chief financial officer.

Macro has grown quickly in the more than two and a half years since former top WMA agent King launched the banner, with backing from Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective. The company’s aim is to make movies, TV shows and digital content for multicultural audiences.

Macro is among the producers of the buzzy Netflix film “Mudbound,” and it was a producer on last year’s Oscar-nominated film “Fences.” It’s also a producer on the Denzel Washington starrer “Roman Israel, ESQ,” due out from Sony Pictures in November.

Briggs “brings more than 20 years of strategic and financial expertise to our company. Additionally, his depth and breadth of knowledge serving the media and entertainment sectors further strengthens Macro’s market position,” said King, who is founder and CEO of Macro.

Briggs most recently worked as a senior advisor FTI Consulting. Earlier he was a co-founder of the Salter Group financial advisory firm specializing in media and entertainment clients. He’s also held senior management posts at Houlihan Lokey Howard and Zukin.