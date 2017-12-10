Celebrities Send Messages of Support to Bullied Boy: ‘Stay Strong’

Erin Nyren

Several celebrities have reached out to Keaton Jones, a young Tennessee boy whose video questioning why bullies are mean went viral, offering messages of support and encouragement.

Jones’ mother posted the video of him to Facebook, in which he is upset after she picked him up from school when he felt too scared to go to lunch. In the video, he asks why bullies “find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to ’em? People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.” Other students at school had made fun of Keaton for his surgery scars, dumping milk on his head and throwing things at him.

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans reached out via Twitter, telling Keaton that it will get better and asking if he’d like to come to the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere in Los Angeles.

Fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo wrote that Keaton has “a pal in the Hulk.”

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill also posted a message of support, writing that bullies are “sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don’t like themselves.”

Keaton’s sister Lakyn responded to some of the tweets, and wrote that Keaton is particularly a fan of Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote that she wants to be his friend.

The outpouring of support was not limited to movie stars and musicians. Several sports figures also reached out.

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker read Keaton a Buddhist poem and said that they would have four tickets to their Dec. 31 game for Keaton and his family.

