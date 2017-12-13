Celebrities Celebrate Doug Jones’ Senate Win: ‘This Is A Pretty Good Night’

Democrat Doug Jones won the Alabama Senate race Tuesday, beating out Republican Roy Moore, who had come under fire after multiple women claimed that Moore pursued sexual relations with them when they were teenagers in a Washington Post article.

Numerous celebrities had come out against Moore before the election, and several celebrated the news of Jones’ election via Twitter.

“The Big Sick” star Kumail Nanjiani joked that his Lyft driver was playing Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” and wrote, “I’m reading news of Doug Jones’s victory and this is a pretty good night.”

This Lyft driver has “I can feel it coming in the air tonight” on repeat & I’m reading news of Doug Jones’s victory and this is a pretty good night. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 13, 2017

Alyssa Milano encouraged Jones supporters to continue the fight, tweeting “Enjoy this night celebrating our [Doug Jones] win. Dance like no one is watching. Tomorrow we wake up a fight again. Next up? #SaveNetNeutrality and #TaxScamBill.”

Ok! Enjoy this night celebrating our @GDouglasJones win. Dance like no one is watching. Tomorrow morning we wake up and fight again. Next up? #SaveNetNeutrality and #TaxScamBill Are you ready?! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 13, 2017

Piper Perabo tweeted a picture of herself smiling at a Doug Jones rally and thanked Alabama.

Comedia Wanda Sykes wrote, “I will say to my daughter, ‘Good morning SweetPea, the world is a little bit better.’ My son, ‘Keep being a good guy.’ #Alabama #DougJones”

I will say to my daughter, “Good morning SweetPea, the world is a little bit better.” My son, “Keep being a good guy.” ❤️#Alabama #DougJones — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 13, 2017

Stephen Colbert joked that “according to Alabama state law, Roy Moore now has to eat his horse.” Moore had drawn attention for riding his horse to the ballot box.

According to Alabama state law, Roy Moore now has to eat his horse. https://t.co/8LVvznMR5y — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) December 13, 2017

“Selma” director Ava DuVernay tweeted her appreciation to the city, which was a significant contributor to Jones’ win.

Love to the patriots of #Selma. My heart is overflowing with hope and happiness for the citizens of this complicated and proud city. Heroes. pic.twitter.com/H3A8DEu8X1 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 13, 2017

See more reactions below.

So excited!! I believe this is the beginning of a real turning point for our country. #DougJones is a man of integrity who will serve #Alabama well. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 13, 2017

#DougJones has won the Alabama Senate seat vacated by #JeffSessions. I believe he will bring not just honor and pride to all the good citizens of Alabama, but a way forward to the decent jobs, education, and economy everyone wants. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 13, 2017