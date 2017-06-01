Celebrities Blast Trump’s ‘Shameful’ Plan to Withdraw From Paris Climate Accord

Hollywood was quick to respond as President Donald Trump announced that he plans to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord on Thursday.
Former Vice President Al Gore called the decision “reckless and indefensible.” In a statement, Gore said, “It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will.”
The Weather Channel updated its homepage to address the potential effects of the announcement.
Leonardo DiCaprio, who previously addressed world leaders to join the Paris Agreement, voiced his disappointment on Twitter and urged others to take action.
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, announced his departure from Trump’s advisory councils upon the announcement.
Actor Kal Penn, who worked in the White House Office of Public Engagement under the Obama administration, prompted activism.
Obama’s former chief speechwriter Jon Favreau pointed out potential reasoning for Trump’s decision.
Director Ava DuVernay summed up her thoughts in just one word: “Shameful.”
Bette Midler took aim at the press for the decision she called “destructive.”
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a jab at Trump’s entire administration.
Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore penned a simple message of what Trump’s decision says to the world.
Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric, gave a nod to industry’s impact on the future.
Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, discredited climate change deniers.
Read more reactions below:
Anytime Hollywood is pissed, it means its the right thing to do! Thank you Donald Trump. The earth will take care if itself. Its only mans own arrogance that people think we are damaging the planet. Its Climate change of the Earth itself. Cycles of its own doing! Not Man! Tump just got the USA out of the Globalist Grip with Climate change as the excuse to weaken this Country so they can get us out of the way for the One World Government!
As a side note…a HUGE thanks to the Democrat Party. Seriously. If it wasn’t for the absolute over the top, insane, obstructionist, and continual extreme behavior of your members and leaders (many of the tweeters above), I fear that the Pres. might have wavered in his resolve to exit this accord. But your behavior made it way, way easier for him to stay the course. So again…a HUGE thanks.
Global warming (aka climate change) is the religion of the stupid.
Sheep, lemmings, and Leftists are easily manipulated.
We’re all gonna drown now! Run for your lives! Where’s a safe space when you need one? Get me outta here, I’m a celebrity.
Now we know Trump did the right thing. The elitist idiots in hollywood are against it…..Go Trump.
‘PITTSBURGH, NOT PARIS!’ Thank You President Trump.
Good for Trump! America First! Putting the people first. Bad Deal. Just take a look at all who are crying about – Big Business, Hollywood, Liberals, Big Media, Freeloading stupid other countries who let in millions of undocumented Muslims to their own peril and still don’t get it – and you know Trump absolutely made the right call on this one. Thanks for keeping your promises, Donald!! Regards, Middle America
So President Obama unilaterally signs an agreement that has all the hallmarks of a treaty in direct violation of our Constitution. He bypassed congress and handcuffed us to an agreement that was not within his powers as president. Where was the outrage at Mr. Obama acting like a totalitarian and unilaterally deciding on his own without the advice and consent of our Congress? Congratulations to President Trump for pulling us out of an agreement that should have been brought to the congress as a treaty.
Bunch of “celebrities” like Leo who fly around on private jets and party on yachts have no leg to stand on regarding the climate.
“….threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time.”
Lol! In time for what, the Great Climate Hoax Nothingburger? Does this mean I won’t get pickles with mine?
So ironic coming from the people who leave the biggest carbon footprints on earth. Lol.
Leonardo was on his private jet when he found out and now Musk will have to sell cars without his taxpayer funded tax credits.
When celebrities get rid of their mansions, private jets and fast cars, I will care what they think about the environment.
LMAO………Trump created a department just to keep his pens filled reversing BO’s 8 years. Exemplary representation today and kindly carry on Mr. President!
Rising sea levels from seven months of liberal tears might be a threat but global warming is fake news.
I hope them implode in their big cars and their even bigger homes. WGAF Hollywood!
It’s so cute that celebrities think we give a flying **** what they think.
Trump put a dagger through the heart of the global mafia today. 1776 v2.0
Has Al Gore found ManBearPig yet?
I just looked out the window. The planet seems to be ok.
CTFD people. lolololol
Every time I see a headline that begins with “Celebrities Respond” or Hollywood Reacts”, you can always count on a George Takei tweet
All the bloviating is hysterically entertaining. The Paris agreement is nothing more than transferring US jobs and money overseas. If you think CO2, a natural ingredient for plants is so threatening, go to India and China and do something about it.
They are the ones firing up coal plants and heavy industry at huge levels producing carbon.
President Trump is 100% right and explained it in detail. The facts are not the friends of the lemmings.