Celebrities Blast Trump’s ‘Shameful’ Plan to Withdraw From Paris Climate Accord

Hollywood was quick to respond as President Donald Trump announced that he plans to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord on Thursday.

Former Vice President Al Gore called the decision “reckless and indefensible.” In a statement, Gore said, “It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will.”

The Weather Channel updated its homepage to address the potential effects of the announcement.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who previously addressed world leaders to join the Paris Agreement, voiced his disappointment on Twitter and urged others to take action.

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, announced his departure from Trump’s advisory councils upon the announcement.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Actor Kal Penn, who worked in the White House Office of Public Engagement under the Obama administration, prompted activism.

Don't just get mad at the dummies, do something about it! https://t.co/pLtrUB3TiN — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 1, 2017

Obama’s former chief speechwriter Jon Favreau pointed out potential reasoning for Trump’s decision.

Coulter is at least honest for the reason Trump made this decision: to piss off the left. https://t.co/flpmMPM4b9 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 1, 2017

Director Ava DuVernay summed up her thoughts in just one word: “Shameful.”

Bette Midler took aim at the press for the decision she called “destructive.”

There has never in US history been such a destructive megalomaniac in the WH. Thank you to US press and other numbskulls who put him there. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 1, 2017

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson took a jab at Trump’s entire administration.

If I and my advisors had never learned what Science is or how & why it works, then I’d consider pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord too. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 1, 2017

Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore penned a simple message of what Trump’s decision says to the world.

USA to Earth: FUCK YOU — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric, gave a nod to industry’s impact on the future.

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, discredited climate change deniers.

You snickered at grandpa for believing tobacco was harmless the same way your grandkids will laugh at you for denying climate change. — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) June 1, 2017

He loves the ocean so much he's gonna give us a lot more of it to appreciate.https://t.co/VFHX2Tx2cZ — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 1, 2017

I’m guessing that Donald Trump doesn’t see the irony in making his announcement to leave the Paris Agreement while standing in a garden. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 1, 2017

Trump is our national embarrassment. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

Trump now considering pulling out of the human race entirely. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 1, 2017

Trump's pulling out of #Parisclimateaccord. Sure wish his dad had pulled out. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) June 1, 2017

We're already feeling impacts of climate change. Exiting #ParisAgreement imperils US security and our ability to own the clean energy future — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2017

There were also musicians playing when the Titanic sank. https://t.co/geZT2UZ8VY — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) June 1, 2017

Dear Mayors, be the heroes and #ActOnClimate. Don't let this catastrophic administration take our planet down with it. cc: @ericgarcetti. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) June 1, 2017

Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement is an abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017

Abandoning the Paris accords will be horribly destructive to the Earth and horribly destructive for New York City. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 1, 2017

Trump is having the U.S. pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. Too bad someone didn't tell his father that he shoulda pulled out, too. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017

Withdrawing from the Paris accord turns a symbol of American leadership into a symbol of American isolation. Damages our economy & security — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) June 1, 2017

New York is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions. #ActOnClimate — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2017

1) If Dems are smart, they should call for immediate meetings w POTUS to determine how to get back in the Paris Agreement — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2017