Celebrities Evacuate, Send Words of Support as L.A. Wildfires Continue to Burn

Rebecca Rubin

Entertainment figures have taken to social media to address the wildfires that continue to spread across Los Angeles.

Ava DuVernay, Kim Kardashian West, and Cher were among those who expressed their sympathy to victims of the three fires raging across Ventura County, Bel Air, and the northeastern San Fernando Valley, while others shared footage of the dangerous conditions.

The brush fire that broke out east of the 405 freeway near the Getty Museum Wednesday morning also caused many to evacuate their nearby homes, including Chelsea Handler and Lea Michele. Michele chronicled her departure on her Instagram story, posting that she fled to “Fashion Police” co-host Brad Goreski’s house. Actress Jennifer Tilly said she went to four hotels before finding an open room.

Chrissy Teigen kept up her usual sense of humor, writing, “Never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. So far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award.” Later she added, “We are fine and we will be fine. Thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters.”

DuVernay offered her condolences to victims of the fire. “I just had a ‘Wrinkle’ crew member leave early to tend to her home. Thousands being evacuated. I think of those with no resources,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Ash is falling on my car on the 405,” Lana Del Rey tweeted in reference to the Ventura County wildfires.

Take a look at more reactions below:

Morning view outside my office. Hell has caught up. #evacuation #sepulvedapassfire

A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on

May god bless and protect our beautiful state and the men and women fighting these fires #california

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

  Sean Diddy Combs

    Diddy Tops Forbes' Highest Paid Musicians of 2017 List

  LA Wildfires: Celebrities React on Social

    Celebrities Evacuate, Send Words of Support as L.A. Wildfires Continue to Burn

  Merlin Elects Epitaph's Dave Hansen as

    Merlin Elects Epitaph's Dave Hansen as New Chairman

  Rupert Murdoch Twitter

    Rupert Murdoch's Estate Threatened by California Wildfire (Report)

  Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Can Holiday-Season Blockbusters Save 2017's Box Office After Dismal Summer?

  Bel Air Homes Burning; 405 Freeway

    Bel-Air Fire Continues to Burn; 405 Freeway Re-Opened

