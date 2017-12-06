Celebrities Evacuate, Send Words of Support as L.A. Wildfires Continue to Burn

Entertainment figures have taken to social media to address the wildfires that continue to spread across Los Angeles.

Ava DuVernay, Kim Kardashian West, and Cher were among those who expressed their sympathy to victims of the three fires raging across Ventura County, Bel Air, and the northeastern San Fernando Valley, while others shared footage of the dangerous conditions.

The brush fire that broke out east of the 405 freeway near the Getty Museum Wednesday morning also caused many to evacuate their nearby homes, including Chelsea Handler and Lea Michele. Michele chronicled her departure on her Instagram story, posting that she fled to “Fashion Police” co-host Brad Goreski’s house. Actress Jennifer Tilly said she went to four hotels before finding an open room.

The fourth hotel we tried had a room. Seems like everyone is evacuating the wildfires. We had to go further east. pic.twitter.com/8P80oWIOAq — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) December 6, 2017

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

Chrissy Teigen kept up her usual sense of humor, writing, “Never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. So far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award.” Later she added, “We are fine and we will be fine. Thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters.”

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

DuVernay offered her condolences to victims of the fire. “I just had a ‘Wrinkle’ crew member leave early to tend to her home. Thousands being evacuated. I think of those with no resources,” she wrote on Twitter.

Soft thoughts for all affected by the fires here in California. I just had a WRINKLE crew member leave early to tend to her home. Thousands being evacuated. I think of those with no resources. Will RT aid links. https://t.co/eJG5WVA6PB — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 5, 2017

“Ash is falling on my car on the 405,” Lana Del Rey tweeted in reference to the Ventura County wildfires.

Ash is falling on my car on the 405 😁

Ventura county wildfires — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) December 5, 2017

Take a look at more reactions below:

I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2017

A shout out to my nephew who's a firefighter in LA. Stay safe & thank you and all on the crews for your dedication! pic.twitter.com/5LcPY0oQl1 — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) December 6, 2017

We need a lot of prayers here in Los Angeles please 🙏 — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) December 6, 2017

Morning view outside my office. Hell has caught up. #evacuation #sepulvedapassfire A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:28am PST

More and more fires here in So Cal. This is incredibly heartbreaking and it’s now right by some of our friend’s houses. Praying hard for everyone’s safety. ❤️🙏🏼 — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 6, 2017

PLEASE🙏🏻FOR MY HOME STATE….. MY BIRTHPLACE,MY BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA💋♥️💋 — Cher (@cher) December 6, 2017

The #SkirballFire looks intense. Sending prayers to all of the heroic + courageous firefighters + first responders in LA. pic.twitter.com/bTXWUNFGF9 — COMMON (@common) December 6, 2017

These fires are so scary and I am hoping everyone is ok and praying for the people in those areas and the brave fire fighters and volunteers. My heart goes out to all the poor animals too. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) December 6, 2017

#SKIRBALLFIRE My friend @MargiePerenchio sent me this from her balcony. I live a few miles away and we’re all waiting to see if we have to evacuate. 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YYj4GTQoYv — Alana Stewart (@AlanaKStewart) December 6, 2017

May god bless and protect our beautiful state and the men and women fighting these fires #california A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:07pm PST