CBS Adds Sumner Redstone Lawyer to Board of Directors

CBS Corp. has added Sumner Redstone attorney Robert Klieger to its board of directors.

Klieger, a partner in the law firm of Hueston Hennigan, was elected to the board during a regularly scheduled CBS Corp. board meeting on Thursday, CBS disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday.

Klieger has represented CBS Corp. chairman emeritus Sumner Redstone in his legal battle with his former companion, Manuela Herzer, and he was part of the team repping Redstone in his fight with former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman last year.

Klieger’s election fills the vacancy on the board left late last year when the 94-year-old Redstone formally stepped down from the panel, which now numbers 14 including chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and vice chairman Shari Redstone, who is Sumner Redstone’s daughter.

Reflecting his ties to Redstone, Klieger will serve as a non-independent director and will not be a member of any existing board committees.

Sumner Redstone has iron-clad control of CBS Corp. and Viacom through his ownership of preferential voting shares.

Klieger’s practice is focused on “complex civil litigation and counseling in the areas of entertainment and intellectual property,” CBS said in the filing.

