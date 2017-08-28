CBS Builds Australian Foothold With Network Ten Buy

Is it time for “NCIS:Sydney”?

CBS Corp. broadened its international footprint Sunday by announcing it had purchased Network Ten, one of three broadcast networks in Australia. The terms of the deal could not be learned immediately, but Network Ten had recently been placed into receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy.

Network Ten’s creditors had included Lachlan Murdoch, executive co-chairman of 21st Century Fox and News Corp.

    1. Daniel Quintanilla says:
      August 27, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      Wow, this is surprising indeed. I can’t believe it. Ten Network’s been having it tough compared to what’s said to been their glory days in the 70’s, 80’s, and some of the 90’s. I can’t wait to see what CBS has in store for Ten.

