Gov. Jerry Brown Declares State of Emergency; L.A. Wildfire 25 Percent Contained

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Sunday on the third day of Los Angeles’ La Tuna Canyon blaze. Cooler temperatures and rain that began at about 6:30 p.m. helped firefighters’ efforts, which had resulted in 25 percent containment by Sunday afternoon.

The fire had as of Sunday spread to 5,900 acres in the Sunland-Tujunga and Glendale areas, as well as Burbank. About 500 homes were evacuated in those regions, resulting in approximately 1,400 people displaced, but by evening the order was lifted and some 90 percent had returned.

The La Tuna fire has destroyed three homes in Tujunga, but no injuries were reported.

Operations on the Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. studio lots in Burbank and nearby Universal City were not materially affected. The ash raining down on the city now replaced by a small amount of rain.

The governor’s emergency declaration sent additional firefighting resources to Los Angeles where sweltering temperatures over 100 degrees made a difficult job harder for the 1,000 local responders. Working in their favor were light winds, under eight miles an hour overall and dropping down to five m.p.h. for most of Sunday.

A roughly eight mile stretch of the 210 freeway, between the 2 and the 118, was closed from Friday to Sunday evening. The La Tuna Canyon fire started Friday at about 1:30 p.m.