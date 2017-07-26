Caitlyn Jenner Slams Donald Trump Over Transgender Military Ban

Caitlyn Jenner slammed President Donald Trump following his ban of transgender men and women from serving in the military.

“There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the U.S. military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?” she asked in response to Trump’s June 2016 tweet where he promised the LGBT community, “I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.”

Jenner’s response came hours after the announcement. The transgender activist’s name was trending on Twitter following her initial silence.

Though Jenner is a longtime Republican, this is not the first time she has spoken out against decisions made by the Trump administration. In February, she called the choice to revoke guidelines on transgender use of bathrooms in public schools a “disaster.”

A number of celebrities have expressed disdain for this new ban. Laverne Cox issued a statement saying, “This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety, and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety, and service are valuable, that they matter.”