Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against the Trump administration’s decision to revoke Obama-era guidelines on transgender use of bathrooms in public schools.

“I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another: This is a disaster,” Jenner said in a video she posted to Twitter. “You can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

She also took a swipe at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying that “apparently becoming the attorney general isn’t enough to cure people of their insecurities.”

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

On Wednesday, the Trump administration withdrew guidance issued by the Obama administration designed to protect transgender students wishing to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity. LGBTQ groups have criticized the move, while the administration has defended it by saying that it puts such decisions in the hands of local communities.

Jenner is a Republican, and she appeared at a Log Cabin Republicans event in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention and in January attended an inauguration eve dinner in Washington.

Also speaking out about the Trump administration action was Jackie Evancho, who sang the National Anthem at the inauguration. She tweeted that she was “disappointed” in the decision, and noted that she has a transgender sister. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that the president would welcome a meeting with them.