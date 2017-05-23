Cablevision’s Optimum Brand Will Be Killed Off by Altice

Say adieu to the Optimum name: French telecom and media conglomerate Altice announced that it will replace the current brands at each of its operating companies — including the former Cablevision Systems — by this time next year.

Altice completed its $18 billion takeover of Cablevision in June 2016, ending the Dolan family’s involvement in the cable company. According to Altice, all commercial brands will adopt the unified logo and identity by the end of the second quarter of 2018. Cablevision first introduced Optimum in 1999 for its broadband service before extending it to TV and phone.

Business-to-business brands, including the Cablevision’s Lightpath, will be renamed “Altice Business.” Meanwhile, a few sub-brands in select areas will not change, including: Red in France; Moche, Uzo and Sapo in Portugal; Next TV in Israel; the media news brands (News 12 Networks in the New York metro area, i24NEWS, BFM, and RMC); and press brands of SFR Presse (Libération, L’Express) and Teads.

Altice said it worked with Publicis Groupe and the U.S. operations of design agency Turner Duckworth to create a new brand campaign with a new identity and new logo (pictured below).

Last month Altice USA filed for an initial public offering. The unit, the fourth-largest U.S. cable operator behind Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, comprises Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, acquired for $9.1 billion in 2015. In the IPO filing, Altice USA reported $9.15 billion in pro-forma revenue for 2016, up 2% from the year prior, with a net loss of $656 million (versus a net loss of $1.1 billion for 2015).

Here is the Altice logo, which will be used for all the conglomerate’s products and services worldwide: