CAA Announces Take Action: Refugee Program

The CAA Foundation will provide 40 educational and vocational scholarships to refugees who are rebuilding their lives as part of its “Take Action: Refugees” program. Working in partnership with such international and local aid organizations as the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Iraqi Mutual Aid Society, World Relief Jacksonville, the Nashville International Center of Empowerment, the Refugee Council, and Münchner Flüchtlingsrat, the scholarships will provide financial assistance to refugees in the U.S., the UK, and Germany.

CAA will host education and job-focused workshops for refugees, and offer volunteer training and discussions designed to inform its employees, clients, and invited guests on the issues facing the millions of displaced individuals around the globe, to be followed by a celebration of recently naturalized citizens.

In addition, Dave Isay, 2015 TED Prize Winner and the founder of StoryCorps, an organization that collects, shares, and preserves people’s stories, will guide the attending refugees through the process of recording interviews about their lives. All interviews are added to the Story Corps Archive, housed at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

“Education has long been the cornerstone of the CAA Foundation’s efforts and is vital to the successful integration and long-term success of refugees,” said Rachel Kropa, Co-Head of the CAA Foundation. “The scholarships are an immediate and long-lasting way for us to support the men, women, and children who have sought refuge in the communities in which CAA operates.”