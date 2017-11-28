Nielsen Alum to Run CAA Global as CEO and Board Member

CAA has recruited former Nielsen executive Steve Hasker for a high-powered post leading the newly created CAA Global arm that encompasses businesses and investments outside of the agency’s core representation operations.

Hasker will serve as CEO of CAA Global starting in January. He’s tasked with managing a portfolio that includes the CAA China media joint venture, the Evolution Media merchant bank, CAA Ventures, and the tech R&D-focused Creative Labs. He will work closely with leaders on the representation side to develop growth initiatives that intersect with talent representation and rights management in the areas of film, TV, sports, and music.

Hasker will join CAA’s board of directors and its management committee, giving him a big voice in the operations of the agency from the get-go.

“Steve is a transformational and highly accomplished industry executive, and we are thrilled, after conducting an extensive search, to have found someone who also shares so profoundly our cultural priority of collaborative success,” said CAA president Richard Lovett. “Under Steve’s leadership, we are confident that CAA Global will capitalize on the strength of CAA’s position at the nexus of talent, content, technology, and brands across the global marketplace to accelerate growth and innovation for CAA and our clients.”

Hasker most recently served as global president and chief operating officer of Nielsen Holdings, the audience measurement giant. Before coming to Nielsen in 2009, he worked for consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

“CAA is very well positioned to take advantage of massive technology disruption and changing consumer behavior,” said Hasker.

Hasker’s appointment is another sign of the agency’s expansion and the need for more business and management-oriented leadership beyond the core group of uber-agents who have long managed the agency with Lovett. CAA’s leadership picture began to change in 2010 when it first sold an equity stake to TPG, now the agency’s majority shareholder.

“Since our initial investment in CAA, the company has continued to expand and diversify to capture its enormous potential,” said James Coulter, TPG co-founder. “CAA Global exemplifies these successful efforts, and with Steve as its CEO, we have a deeply experienced business leader with a proven ability to drive growth. We’re confident CAA will continue to accomplish exciting things.”