Singapore’s Temasek Acquires Stake in CAA

Singapore-based investment giant Temasek has taken a stake in CAA.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. CAA said TPG Capital remains the majority owner of the powerhouse talent agency. Temasek’s investment comes on the heels of CAA selling a stake to China’s CMC Capital earlier this year.

“As one the most successful and sophisticated investors in the world, Temasek provides an extraordinary level of insight and resources as we continue to provide the best opportunities for the company and our clients,” said CAA president Richard Lovett. “Today’s announcement speaks to the incredible growth and relentless innovation across all areas of the agency. We have a combination of partners that provide global firepower for our continued success.”

More to come

