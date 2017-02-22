Creative Artists Agency will host a day-long nonpartisan summit with U.S. political leaders, employees, advocates and guests called “Take Action Day” on Feb. 23.

Featured speakers include U.S. Senator Kamala Harris and U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA 23).

Held at the CAA offices in Los Angeles, the event will provide clients, colleagues and industry peers with the ability learn more about current affairs and receive updates on a wide range of organizations.

Kicking off at 9:30 a.m. attendees will participate in discussions, view presentations and attend workshops on a variety of issues including immigration, the environment, civil rights and criminal justice. In addition, attendees will be given the opportunity to contact elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels to address issues of personal importance.

Other speakers include Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council; Michele Moore of the ACLU; former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer; Sarah McBride of the Human Rights Campaign; U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA 33); Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America; and former chief technology officer of the United States Megan Smith, among others.

“Since 1995, CAA has been committed to providing leadership and support in addressing numerous issues of our time,” CAA president Richard Lovett said. “Our ‘Take Action’ event is meant to educate and inform, and, even more importantly, provide attendees the ability to take immediate action in support of causes about which they are passionate.”

“Take Action Day” is presented by the CAA Foundations, a CAA organization that aims to collaborate with clients, employees and policymakers in an effort to create positive change; and CAA Civics, an employee group dedicated to promoting civic engagement and citizenship.

The event comes on the heels of protests outside the DoubleTree Hotel on Rosedale Highway Tuesday where McCarthy was attending a GOP fundraiser. McCarthy had declined an invitation to participate in a town hall scheduled for Wednesday and instead will attend the CAA event.