CAA Promotes Four to Agents and Executives

CAA has promoted Barry Clarke and Melissa Lee from assistant to executives and Darren Gee and Tori Wechsler to agent.

Clarke and Lee will be based in the agency’s New York Sports Consulting division, which advises, manages, and executes more than $2.7 billion in sponsorship rights deals on behalf of over 30 leading global brands.

Gee will join CAA’s Sports’ Basketball group, which reps more than three dozen All-Star and emerging NBA players, including 37 First-Round Draft selections, three All-Star MVPs, 63 All-Star player appearances, and 37 All-NBA selections. Gee is based in the New Jersey office.

Wechsler has been promoted to Agent in the Digital Talent and Packaging group where she will work with the agency’s traditional and digital clients to guide them through the ever-evolving digital marketplace to secure content partnerships with digital distributors, new media platforms, and advertisers. She will also be based in Los Angeles.