Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted 22 trainees at its annual retreat in La Costa Resort in Carlsbad.

Here is the list of names of those that were promoted and what department they would be working in:

Chen Jing and Avi Wasserman have been promoted to agents in the Motion Pictures department. Jing, based in the agency’s Beijing office, and Wasserman, in Los Angeles, serve in the Talent group.

Wilhelmina Ross, Ishmael Hinson and Matthew Chazen have been promoted to agents in CAA’s Television department. Chazen, based in New York, is in the Alternative-Television group, while Ross and Hinson, based in Los Angeles, serve in the TV Lit and Media Talent groups, respectively.

Based in Los Angeles, Christian Amechi, Andy Farag, and Mark Gordon have been promoted to agents in the Comedy Touring group.

Bradlee Banbury, Logan Handelsman, Shirin Nury, Will Scott, and Juliet Teicher have been promoted to agents in CAA’s Music department. Banbury is based in London, Handelsman is based in Nashville, Nury is based in Los Angeles, and Scott and Teicher are based in New York.

Arlesha Amazan has been promoted to agent in CAA Sports’ Basketball division.

Nick Thimm has been elevated to executive in the agency’s Property Sales group, and is based in New York.

Los Angeles-based Chelsea Gosnell, Chloe McHugh, Lingie Park, and Peter Skrumbis, and New York-based Erin Heyns-Stern, have been promoted to executives in CAA Marketing while Katherine Moncrief and Adam Friedman have been promoted to executives in Corporate Development and Global Client Services, respectively.