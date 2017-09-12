Fall’s Most In-Demand Concerts Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Bruno Mars
StubHub today announced its third annual preview of the fall concert tour landscape, breaking down the most in-demand touring acts in the U.S. for the autumn of 2017. Bruno Mars takes the #1 spot on the pop-heavy list, which saw the summer’s most in-demand tour, U2, dropping to No. 5 partially because the group’s “Joshua Tree” 30th anniversary tour is winding down, but also because pop tours traditionally do well in the fall.

Total sales for the fall segment of Mars’ “24K Gold Tour” are nearly double that of the No. 2 most in-demand act, Ed Sheeran — and Sheeran’s sales double that of No. 3 Lady Gaga, according to StubHub data. Bob Seger also has a strong showing, due partially to his hometown shows in Detroit (where he’s headlining the final show at local venue The Palace) and also because his tickets are relatively affordable.

“This fall, the touring lineup is really led by pop acts,” said Jessica Erskine, head of U.S. consumer communications for StubHub.  “Beside some more contemporary acts, we see some classic acts like Paul McCartney, U2 and Billy Joel who always make this list when they hit the road as their legacies and large music catalogues make for a can’t-miss show, time and time again.”

Top Selling Acts, based on total U.S. sales on StubHub for tour dates from Labor Day to Thanksgiving 2017:

  1. Bruno Mars (35 show dates)
  2. Ed Sheeran (23 show dates)
  3. Lady Gaga (13 show dates)
  4. Paul McCartney (11 show dates)
  5. U2 (8 show dates)
  6. Depeche Mode (21 show dates)
  7. Billy Joel (6 show dates)
  8. Janet Jackson (40 show dates)
  9. Bob Seger (22 show dates)
  10. Harry Styles (13 show dates)

2017 Top Selling Acts – Per Show

Based on average sales per show for tour dates on StubHub from Labor Day to Thanksgiving 2017

  1. Bruno Mars
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. U2
  4. Billy Joel
  5. Paul McCartney
  6. Lady Gaga
  7. Harry Styles
  8. Depeche Mode
  9. Bob Seger
  10. Janet Jackson

 

