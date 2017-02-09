Actress Brooke Shields is set to host a daily talk show for SiriusXM, “Brooke Shields Now,” starting Monday.

The hourlong yakker will air at noon ET on SiriusXM’s femme-focused Stars channel. The actress, author and former model will serve up a mix of celebrity guests and calls from listeners. The show will focus on stories from her life as a businesswoman, wife and mother and conversations with various experts about parenting, fashion, the arts and other subjects.

“I’ve always been a believer in having honest, frank conversations – the kind so many women crave,” said Shields. “At SiriusXM, I’ve found the perfect place for that, and look forward to sharing the conversations with my friends, special guests, and listeners nationwide.”

The series will air Monday-Friday for six weeks, with the potential to be extended. SiriusXM has featured similar limited-run series that grew into regular franchises, including a talk show hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen, who now has his own SiriusXM channel, and the show hosted by Jenny McCarthy.

“Brooke Shields Now” is billed as offering a candid exploration of Shields’ life experiences, from her start as a young model to her professional life to her off-screen role as a mother of two daughters. Shields in recent years has penned several books about her life, including “Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression” and “There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me.” She’s also published several children’s books.

Shields “is known not just for her incredibly successful entertainment career, but also for her much-welcomed frankness on real life matters,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “Listeners nationwide will get a glimpse into Brooke’s world, listen in on her revealing conversations with fellow celebrities and friends, and be able to talk with the star and her guests themselves.”

SiriusXM is in the midst of a big push to bring notable names to its air in daily showcases. Last week the satellite radio giant unveiled plans for a daily two-hour topical series to be hosted by Craig Ferguson.