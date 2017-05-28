More Than 150 Firefighters Battle ‘Major Emergency’ Brentwood Brush Fire

UPDATED at 3:28 p.m. PT: A brush fire that broke out in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles was deemed a “major emergency” by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Sunday. More than 158 firefighters are currently battling an estimated 30-acres’ worth of flames.

The LAFD first responded to reports of the Mandeville Canyon fire near a house at 2969 N. Mandeville Canyon Road at around 12:46 p.m. PT on Sunday.

The original statement reported three-quarters of an acre of light brush, “moving at moderate speed uphill,” according to the LAFD. However, by 1:30 p.m. PT, a media advisory had been issued, upgrading the fire to a “major emergency response with over 115 LAFD firefighters on scene.” By around 3:00 p.m. PT, the fire had covered approximately 20 acres of land, traveling north. No injuries have been reported.

“While the fire did burn within 200 feet of structures, firefighters performing structural defense prevented any further threat and no homes are currently at risk,” the LAFD wrote in a statement. Five homes were evacuated prematurely as a safety precaution, but no further evacuations planned.

Five camp crews and one water-dropping helicopter were deployed in response.

Firefighters also tackled another brush fire reported near Lake View Terrace around 11:30 a.m. PT on Sunday. “Ground access is difficult in a fairly remote location,” the LAFD said.

Many local southern California residents shared images and videos on social media of the firefighters at work. See photos and video shared of smoke and blaze below:

One even shared a photo taken in mid-air.

