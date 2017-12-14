Brandless, Next-Gen Consumer-Products Startup, Attracts Sports Stars, Media Execs as Investors in $35 Million Round

Brandless, a consumer-products company focused on affordable and sustainable goods, announced $35 million in Series B funding, which included participation from more than 20 sports stars, media executives and entrepreneurs.

Among the new investors: NBA players Stephen Curry, Ronnie Price, Nick “Swaggy P” Young and C.J. McCollum; Jessica Seinfeld; Zuckerberg Media founder and CEO Randi Zuckerberg, ex-Facebook exec and Mark Zuckerberg’s sister; Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects and global talent manager whose clients include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Kanye West; Rich Antoniello, CEO of Complex Networks; and Mindy Grossman, CEO of Weight Watchers.

Brandless launched in July 2017 and offers an assortment of about 250 products, spanning categories including food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and office supplies. The kicker: Each of its products is priced at $3 each, which is up to 40% less than national brands of similar quality, according to the company.

Curry, star point guard of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, said in a statement: “On the court, if everyone touches the ball, good things happen. Out in the world, when we all get involved, we have the power to make good things happen. I’m investing in Brandless to help create good.”

Scooter Braun added, “Brandless is much more than just a great investment; it’s a movement that has the ability to impact lives. Everyone deserves better — and better shouldn’t come with a higher price tag.”

Brandless’ funding, led by VC firm New Enterprise Associates, officially closed earlier this fall and brings San Francisco-based Brandless to $50 million raised to date. Other investors include GV (Alphabet’s investment arm), Redpoint Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, Slow Ventures and Sherpa Capital.

Tina Sharkey, Brandless CEO and co-founder, said the company had not set out with the aim of attracting high-profile individual investors but said the new backers are a vote of confidence in its vision. “I’m still humbled and I was caught totally by surprise” by the interest from individual investors, Sharkey said.

Sharkey founded Brandless in 2016 with serial entrepreneur Ido Leffler. She was the co-founder of iVillage (bought by NBCUniversal before it was shut down in 2014) and was an exec at AOL and Johnson & Johnson’s BabyCenter. The company has about 60 employees at its San Francisco headquarters and in Minneapolis, where the product development team is led by former Target exec Rachael Vegas.

Here’s a list of Brandless’ new individual investors who joined the latest round of funding:

• Stephen Curry (point guard, Golden State Warriors)

• Scooter Braun (founder, SB Projects and global talent manager)

• Nick “Swaggy P” Young (shooting guard, Golden State Warriors)

• Jessica Seinfeld (author, philanthropist, founder, GOOD+ Foundation)

• David Bach (bestselling author, financial expert)

• Mindy Grossman (CEO, Weight Watchers)

• Randi Zuckerberg (founder, Zuckerberg Media)

• Rich Antoniello (CEO, Complex Networks)

• CJ McCollum (shooting guard, Portland Trail Blazers)

• Pat Connaughton (shooting guard, Portland Trail Blazers)

• Ronnie Price (point guard, Phoenix Suns)

• Katie Jacobs Stanton (CMO of Color Genomics, former VP of global media at Twitter)

• Anthony Tolliver (power forward, Detroit Pistons)

• Harris Barton (former San Francisco 49ers player)

• Jennifer Aaker (social psychologist, author and Stanford Graduate School of Business professor)

• John Battelle (founder, NewCo Shift)

• Leslie Blodgett (founder, bareMinerals; former CEO, Bare Escentuals)

• Lily Kanter (co-founder and former CEO, Serena & Lily)

Pictured above: Brandless CEO and co-founder Tina Sharkey