Disney CEO Bob Iger Calls DACA Decision ‘Cruel’ and ‘Misguided’

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger weighed in on President Trump’s decision to rescind an Obama-era program to allow young undocumented immigrants to remain in the country.

“The Dreamers impacted by this cruel and misguided decision make significant contributions to our economy and our country, and I urge Congress to take immediate bipartisan action to pass legislation that will protect these innocent people,” Iger said in a statement.

Iger resigned from a White House advisory council in June in protest of the decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords.

