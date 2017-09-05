Disney CEO Bob Iger Calls DACA Decision ‘Cruel’ and ‘Misguided’

Senior Editor @tedstew
Bob Iger Disney
Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger weighed in on President Trump’s decision to rescind an Obama-era program to allow young undocumented immigrants to remain in the country.

“The Dreamers impacted by this cruel and misguided decision make significant contributions to our economy and our country, and I urge Congress to take immediate bipartisan action to pass legislation that will protect these innocent people,” Iger said in a statement.

Iger resigned from a White House advisory council in June in protest of the decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords.

More to come…

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Biz News from Variety

Loading
ad