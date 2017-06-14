BMI Promotes Alison Smith, Mike Steinberg to Executive Vice President Roles

BMI has promoted Alison Smith to executive vice president of distribution and publisher relations and administration services, and Mike Steinberg to executive vice president of creative and licensing.

Smith and Steinberg’s new roles, which are effective immediately, reflect a restructuring of BMI’s Writer and Publisher department following the retirement of Phil Graham, BMI’s senior vice president of writer and publisher relations.

“As the music industry continues to evolve it makes perfect sense to realign BMI’s internal teams to better meet the needs of our songwriters, composers, publishers and licensees. These new roles position BMI to build on the tremendous success of our creative and distribution teams, growing our relationships within the industry and creating even more impactful opportunities for both the music creators we represent and the businesses we partner with to deliver that music to the public,” Mike O’Neill, president and CEO of BMI said in a statement. “Alison and Mike are two of the most talented executives I’ve had the pleasure to work with, and I look forward to their continued leadership as they elevate BMI’s efforts within the industry.”

In her new role, Smith will oversee the business and financial relationships with BMI’s publishers, while streamlining the flow of information and developing new data streams, bonus structures and payment methodologies across all music delivery platforms. She will continue to oversee all of BMI’s domestic and international royalty distribution and administration services to its more than 750,000 members.

Steinberg will lead the newly-named Creative group, which will encompass BMI’s songwriter and composer teams in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Puerto Rico and London, as well as the company’s Strategic Partnership division. He will continue to oversee BMI’s Licensing organization, driving all of BMI’s domestic revenue. Steinberg also plans to hire a senior vice president of creative, a new position that will lead the group’s senior executives and help build on their work developing and guiding the careers of BMI’s talent roster.

Smith began her career working as an assistant in BMI’s Nashville office and has held multiple roles throughout her 31-year tenure at the company. Steinberg joined the company in 1996 as the assistant vice president of business affairs and licensing and rose through the ranks before he was promoted to SVP in 2011.