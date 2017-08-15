Bill Werde Named Director of the Bandier Program at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School

Former Billboard editorial director Bill Werde has been named director of the Bandier Program for Music Business and the Entertainment Industries at Syracuse University. The program, established in 2006 and made possible through a gift from Sony/ATV Music Publishing chairman/CEO Martin Bandier ’62, is part of SU’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Bandier, the program’s founder and a Syracuse University alumnus, said: “I’ve known Bill personally for a number of years and he has a knowledge and understanding of the music industry that is second to none. I cannot think of a better person to succeed the program’s excellent first director, David Rezak. Bill joins at an incredibly exciting time for the program as it moves to the Newhouse School, and I know with his appointment that it will grow in stature, and its future is in extremely capable hands.”

Assistant director Lisa Steele will continue to lead Bandier Program efforts alongside Werde. Assistant professor Ulf Oesterle will also remain with the program, teaching music industry curriculum to students in Bandier as well as other Newhouse programs.

Werde has served as a strategic adviser to media and music industry companies and non-profit organizations for the 18 months, including PEN America, Oak View Group, PBS’ “Landmarks Live” music performance series and singer/songwriter Andy Grammer. During eight-plus years at Billboard, Werde directed content strategy, planning and execution across all Billboard properties, including its magazine and billboard.com, helping transition the company from a print business-to-business trade magazine to a digital consumer brand. He was previously an associate editor at Rolling Stone magazine, and his work has appeared in The New York Times, Wired, the Washington Post, Time Out New York and elsewhere.

“Bandier already has the best music industry students and instructors in the world,” says Werde. “This move to the Newhouse School represents an opportunity to leverage some of the best advertising, PR, media, film and television resources and technologies available to students anywhere. I couldn’t be more honored and excited to shape this next chapter of Bandier.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the Newhouse School as head of the Bandier Program,” says Newhouse DeanLorraine Branham. “His background and skills make him the right kind of leader for this new era of the program, and I know he will do great things for our students.”

The Bandier Program for Music Business and the Entertainment Industries provides an interdisciplinary curriculum of study in the business of music, media, marketing and entrepreneurship, with opportunities for experiential learning in the music business. It is regularly rated among the top music-business programs in the country, including Billboard’s annual “Elite Music Business Schools” list.