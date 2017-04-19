The attorney for Bill O’Reilly says that the Fox News host “has been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America,” as O’Reilly has been accused of multiple incidents of sexual harassment.

The statement from attorney Marc E. Kasowitz comes amid reports that Murdoch family, which controls Fox News parent 21st Century Fox, is looking to cut ties with O’Reilly, possibly as soon as Wednesday.

In his statement, Kasowitz also said that his firm “has uncovered evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial reasons. That evidence will be put forth shortly and it is irrefutable.”

Earlier in the day, New York magazine reported that the Murdochs were leaning toward severing ties with O’Reilly out of concern that he is becoming too much of a liability for parent company 21st Century Fox. Since the New York Times reported earlier this month that Fox News and O’Reilly had made settlements over multiple claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, dozens of advertisers have pulled their spots from his show.

He is Italy on vacation, and is scheduled to return to his show on Monday.

Outside of Fox News, a number of groups including UltraViolet and Color of Change protested O’Reilly’s presence on the network. Lisa Bloom, who represents one of O’Reilly’s accusers, Wendy Walsh, said that another woman has come forward with claims of racial and sexual harassment. Although the woman chooses to remain anonymous, Bloom said, she did call in to a company hotline to report her claim.

O’Reilly has denied the merits of the accusations.