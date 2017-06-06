Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial: Accuser Takes Stand, Says She Panicked After Being Drugged

The key prosecution witness against Bill Cosby testified Tuesday afternoon that her friendship with the entertainer took a dark turn when Cosby invited her to his home outside Philadelphia, persuaded her to take three blue pills, and then sexually assaulted her after she began to lose consciousness.

Testifying on the second day of Cosby’s criminal trial here, Andrea Constand, now 44, said she panicked as she became woozy after taking the pills.

“I was panicking a little bit but I knew I couldn’t really get up,” she told the jury.

Then, she said, she was jolted when Cosby began groping her breasts. “I also felt his hand inside my vagina…and I felt him take my hand and place it on his penis.”

This story is developing.