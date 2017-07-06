Bill Cosby’s Retrial for Sexual Assault Case Set for November

A Pennsylvania judge has set a date for a retrial of Bill Cosby on charges of sexual assault.

Judge Steven O’Neill said in an order issued on Thursday that the new trial will start on Nov. 6 at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

Last month, a jury deadlock forced O’Neill to declare a mistrial. At the time, District Attorney Kevin Steele said that he would seek to retry the case.

A jury deliberated over six days before O’Neill accepted that they were deadlocked. Cosby faced three charges of aggravated indecent assault, stemming from allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. The next year, the district attorney declined to file charges against Cosby.

But late in 2015, Steele announced that he would pursue charges, just as the statute of limitations were about the expire.

The jurors in the recent trial were instructed not to discuss the case. But ABC News reported that one unidentified juror revealed that 10 of the 12 jurors wanted to convict, but two were emphatic not not wanting to find him guilty.

Cosby also faces a number of civil lawsuits from accusers.