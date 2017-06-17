Camille Cosby on Mistrial: ‘Truth Can Be Subdued, But Not Destroyed’

Camille Cosby has issued a statement regarding husband Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case after it was ruled a mistrial Saturday. The jury could not come to a decision about the alleged sexual assault of Andrea Constand, who claimed three counts of aggravated indecent assault against “The Cosby Show” star in 2015.

“How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious,” Cosby began her statement. “How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”

Mrs. Cosby shared her statement through her husband’s Twitter account mere moments after Judge Steven O’Neill confirmed the deadlock Saturday morning.

“Historically, people have challenged injustices. I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision,” Cosby continued, before quoting, “Truth can be subdued, but not destroyed.”

She went on to thank counselors Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa, as well as Andrew Wyatt from their public relations team.

Cosby closed her statement by thanking her children, grandchildren, supporters, friends, and other family members who “never gave up on [them], despite it all.”

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele has already vowed to retry Cosby.

