District Attorney Vows to Bring Bill Cosby to Justice After Mistrial

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele vowed on Saturday to bring Bill Cosby to justice after a deadlocked jury failed to convict the comedian on charges of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

“We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact she deserves a verdict in this this case … and we will push forward to try and get justice done,” said Steele during a press conference after the judge declared a mistrial. “We hope that moving forward in this case sends a strong message that victims of these types of crimes can come forward and can be heard on what has happened to them.”

The jury could not come to a decision regarding alleged victim Andrea Constand, who was then-manager of the women’s basketball team at Temple University — where Cosby was a major booster and member of the board of trustees.

“The Cosby Show” star was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, all focusing on the alleged assault of Constand, 44, now a massage therapist in Canada. The criminal complaint was filed in December 2015, just days before Pennsylvania’s 12-year statute of limitations was due to expire.

“Our case is focused on the victim,” Steel continued. “Our case is focused on the evidence that we have to corroborate what she has indicated. That’s where we started and that’s where we finish.”

Minutes after the mistrial was announced, Steele confirmed Constand will again cooperate as a witness during the eventual retrial.