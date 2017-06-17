Lena Dunham on Bill Cosby Mistrial: ‘My Heart is With Every Survivor’

Hollywood figures including Lena Dunham were quick to weigh in on the news that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial had ended in a mistrial Saturday morning.
Dunham was one of the first to make a statement, with a heartfelt tweet string honoring survivors of sexual assault. She tweeted, “Bill Cosby’s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don’t, survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It’s an unimaginable grind. My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. It’s okay to check out of the news and honor yourself today. Do whatever you need to feel whole.”
The news came early for those on the West coast, but reactions began coming in soon after the mistrial announcement.
“The Big Sick” and “Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani wondered how Cosby could get an unbiased jury.
“The Ellen Show” producer Andy Lassner said, “I believe you.”
“Girls” director Richard Shepard tweeted a photo of the impactful New York magazine cover picturing dozen’s of Cosby’s accusers.
