Bill Cosby Jury Deadlocked, Judge Orders to Keep Deliberating

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The jury in the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby informed the judge Thursday morning that it is deadlocked on all three charges against the legendary entertainer, but the judge sent them back to the deliberating room to try again.

“We cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the charges,” the jury foreperson wrote in a note to Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill.

Cosby, 79, stood and watched closely as the predominantly white jury of seven men and five women filed into the courtroom, most appearing weary and glum. The jury has been deliberating for about 30 hours and is now in its fourth day of deliberations.

The judge denied a defense request for a mistrial. “It’s simply inappropriate at this time,” said O’Neill.

The judge responded to the grim word from the jury by reminding members of the panel that it is their duty to try to reach a decision, even on some of the charges. “If after further deliberations you are still deadlocked on some or all of the charges, you should report that to me,” the judge told jurors.

The jury, selected last month in Pittsburgh and sequestered here for the duration of the trial, is considering three aggravated indecent assault charges. If convicted of all three charges, Cosby could be sentenced to up to 10 years on each count.

Cosby, 79, is accused of molesting Andrea Constand, then manager of operations for the womens’ basketball team at Temple University, where the entertainer was on the board of trustees. Cosby has pleaded not guilty and maintains that his relationship with Constand was romantic and consensual.

The incident allegedly took place when Constand visited Cosby’s home outside of Philadelphia, in Elkins Park, Montgomery County.