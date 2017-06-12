Bill Cosby Doesn’t Testify at Sexual Assault Trial as Defense Rests Case

Bill Cosby won’t be testifying at his sexual assault trial, after all.

The comedian’s lawyers rested their case after just six minutes of testimony on Monday — the trial’s sixth day — according to various media reports, without calling Cosby to the stand.

“You have chosen not to testify?” the judge asked him.

“Correct!” Cosby replied loudly, according to multiple reports, as his wife, Camille, watched from the gallery — attending the trial for the first time.

Cosby’s spokesman suggested last week that the comic might make the risky move of taking the stand.

The defense rested its case, wrapping its side in the sexual assault trial, after calling on a single witness — Detective Richard Schaffer, who led the investigation into allegations that Cosby drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand in early 2004 at his home outside Philadelphia — back to the stand. He confirmed that Constand had visited Cosby inside his room at a Connecticut casino before the alleged attack.

Judge Steven O’Neill shot down a defense motion to put a second witness on the stand, a woman who had worked with Constand at Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater.

Constand testified last week that Cosby gave her three pills, which she accepted because she trusted him, then violated her with his hand as she lay half-conscious on a couch.

“I also felt his hand inside my vagina … and I felt him take my hand and place it on his penis,” she testified.

In a closing statement on Monday, defense attorney Brian McMonagle told jurors to acquit Cosby, saying that Constand had changed her story several times, highlighting the inconsistencies. “Hopefully, you will have the last two words in this case, and I pray those words are not guilty,” McMonagle said.

Prosecutors will deliver their closing statements next and deliberations could start this afternoon.

Cosby, 79, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He has pleaded not guilty and said the incident with Constand, 44, was consensual. If convicted, Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison.