Bill Clinton Writing Thriller Novel With James Patterson

Former President Bill Clinton is teaming with best-selling author James Patterson for his first novel, “The President Is Missing.”

Details on the plot are scarce — aside from it being about a story about a sitting president — but with Clinton’s penchant for mysteries and thrillers, and that being Patterson’s specialty, it’s safe to assume what genre it will fall in.

“Working on a book about a sitting President — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun,” Clinton said in a statement. “And working with Jim has been terrific. I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time.”

Patterson added: “I’m a storyteller, and President Clinton’s insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one. It’s a rare combination — readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they’ll also be given an inside look into what it’s like to be president.”

In a statement released to The Associated Press, the publishers called the book “a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power. It will be informed by details that only a president can know.” Although this will be the former president’s first work of fiction, his autobiography “My Life” was released in 2004.

“The President Is Missing” will release in June 2018 and — rather unusually — will be released by rival publishers Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co., Clinton and Patterson’s publishers respectively.