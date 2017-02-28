Beef heart in a rice cracker. Fried chicken gizzard. Chorizo-stuffed olives.

These hors d’oeuvres served as preludes to the massive meat courses at Beefsteak, the annual charity that raises money for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Beefsteak VI was held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Vibiana. 700 guests bought tickets for the event, which was co-hosted by “The Simpsons” Executive Producer Matt Selman, ABC development executive Cort Cass, and performer Eric Wareheim of the Comedy Central-affiliated troupe Tim and Eric. Billy Harris aka “The Whirling Sirloin” served as emcee.

As guests took their seats at the long banquet tables, Selman reminded everyone of those in need, saying “Let’s hear it for the L.A. Food Bank and the citizens of our city that need our help.”

Guests already had their fill of nibbles courtesy of guest chef Steve Samson at the East and West Rooms of the adjacent Redbird, but made room for the filet and sides prepared by Vibiana chef Neal Fraser (of “Top Chef Masters” fame).

“It’s time to release the beef,” Selman declared, as eating commenced.





Beer and wine poured steadily, as well as very strong signature cocktails like the Tuxedo No. 2 (Beefeater, Lillet, and Pernod absinthe, Maraschino and orange bitters) and Ivan the Terrible (Elijah Craig, Pama, Nocino, PX Sherry and angostura bitters).

Following the filet were steaming platters of fresh salmon, and another course of meat ceremoniously carved on stage by Fraser. Everything was eaten sans utensils, and by night’s end many of the patrons looked like they had worked a full day at the butcher shop. (Luckily all attendees were given aprons).

Patrons danced to the cover hits by the band Half Moons, burning off calories between courses.

Proceeds went to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, whose mission is to mobilize resources to fight hunger in the community. To date, the event has raised over $70,000 for L.A. Food Bank, not including Beefsteak VI. Among the celebrity guests in attendance included “Workaholics” star Blake Anderson and “Another Period’s” Riki Lindhome.