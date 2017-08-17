Van Plows Into Crowd in Barcelona, Killing at Least One, Injuring Others

News Editor, Variety.com @MaaneKhat
A van crashes into pedestrians in
Armengou/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

A van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, police said more than one person was killed and several others were injured after a van jumped a curb and crashed into a crowd. Authorities also said they are treating the incident as terror attack, amid local reports that armed men have entered entered a restaurant.

Catalan police tweeted that “there are mortal victims and injured from the crash” without specifying numbers.

Local police are searching for the suspect of the attack, a 5.5-foot-man. Authorities have put subway and railway stations near Place de Catalogne (near the site of the attack) on a lockdown.

More to come.

