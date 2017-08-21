Suspected Driver in Barcelona Attack Killed by Police

The suspected driver of the van that plowed through a crowd in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 people, has been fatally shot by police.

Catalan police tweeted the news on Monday, writing “We confirm that the man shot down in #subirats is Younes Abouyaaqoub, author of the terrorist attack in #barcelona.”

Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, was the last of a dozen suspects still on the run following the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. Police, who killed Abouyaaqoub in a village about 20 miles west of Barcelona, also said he was wearing what looked like an explosive belt.

Authorities said Abouyaaqoub escaped the scene on foot, then carjacked a vehicle, killing the driver.

Abouyaaqoub drove the white van that jumped the sidewalk and crashed into a crowd in a busy Barcelona tourist destination last week, mowing people down and leaving bloodied bodies sprawled on the ground.

Hours later, he’s believed to have helped carry out a linked attack Cambrils, south of Barcelona. A woman died of her injuries during the second deadly vehicle attack.

