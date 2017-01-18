Barbara Boxer, coming off of a 24-year tenure in the U.S. Senate, has signed with CAA.

The agency said that they would “develop and execute a post-office strategy that furthers her life’s work and the issues she has passionately advocated for throughout her storied career.”

Boxer departed the Senate earlier this month after serving four terms. She served almost 10 years in the House of Representatives before she was elected to the Senate in 1992. She also served as the first female president on the Marin County Board of Supervisors.

Some of Boxer’s signature issues have been the environment, women’s health and abortion rights. She was the ranking member on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, as well as the Senate Select Committee on Ethics. She opposed bills to limit abortion rights, as well as legislation to allow drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. She also voted against authorization of the use of force in Iraq, which gave President George W. Bush the ability to launch the invasion of Baghdad in 2003.

Boxer published a memoir, “The Art of Tough: Fearlessly Facing Politics and Life,” last year. She decided not to run for another term, and was succeeded by Kamala Harris. She also was featured as a character in the HBO movie “Confirmation,” about the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings.