Bad Robot Names Brian Weinstein President and COO

Bad Robot has named Brian Weinstein as its new president and chief operating officer.

Working closely with co-CEOs J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, Weinstein will oversee Bad Robot’s daily operations and spearhead the company’s growth strategy in its existing businesses, while developing new areas of expansion across the entire Bad Robot platform and pursuing alternative financing options.

Weinstein comes to Bad Robot from CAA where he most recently served as Head of Global Client Strategy, executing corporate and diversification strategies for the agency and its clients. Weinstein has also served as one of Bad Robot’s reps alongside the rest of the CAA team for several years.

“We’ve been so lucky to be blessed with a team of brilliant, dedicated, thoughtful and talented people,” Abrams said. “Now to have such an ambitious, bold and creatively business-minded person join the fray is thrilling. The ideas being discussed are wildly fun, and Katie and I can’t imagine a better partner to help us realize the next chapter at Bad Robot.”

Bad Robot was formed by Abrams in 2001 and has produced a number of hit television series and films such as such as “Lost”, “Alias”, “Star Trek”, “Cloverfield” and “Star Wars: the Force Awakens.”