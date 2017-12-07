Avocados from Mexico Returns to Super Bowl for Fourth Time

Avocados from Mexico are once again counting on the biggest sort of advertising in America to get its coveted fruit into more U.S. consumers’ diets.

The marketing group, which represents Mexican growers of Hass avocados that supply 80% of the U.S. market, will return to the Super Bowl for the fourth consecutive year. The group will air a 30-second commercial at some point during the first half, according to Kevin Hamilton, the organization’s senior director of marketing. In recent games, the company has managed to slot its Super Bowl ad in the first commercial break, he said. NBC will air Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.

The commercial will have a “light-hearted, fun approach,” said Hamilton, in an interview. The company likes to show avocados – often in the form of guacamole – at the center of fun times involving food, and this Super Bowl will likely echo that theme. Omnicom Group’s GSD&M agency is helping to create the ad. The 2017 ad took a humorous approach to show how avocados contribute to health and wellness.

Hamilton would not comment on the price the company is paying for the commercial, though NBC Sports executives have said the network is looking in many cases to get “north of $5 million” for a 30-second spot. But he said the company saw a lot of value from taking part in the big game, despite the cost. Super Bowl viewers, he said, “can’t wait to see the commercials. That is very valuable, and until that changes, it will continue to be very valuable. The seven-digit number on the cost of the program – it’ s been that way for a while.”

The marketing group sees a good reason to get its name out in front of people who typically fill their stomachs with pizza, chicken wings and chips while they feast their eyes on a TV screen. Hamilton calls it a “ripe market” – half of U.S. households buy avocados, while the other 50% does not. We believe the half that buy, certainly there’s room for them to buy more and enjoy more And then, the other half needs to be addressed.” He said the group has seen its avocado market increase to 2.2 billion pounds of the crop in 2016, compared with between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion in 2010.

The Super Bowl ad roster is already stuffed with competing snacks, including Mars’ M&Ms, returning to the game for the first time since 2014, and PepsiCo’s Doritos. But Hamilton said he didn’t necessarily see those things as rivals for consumer attention. When it comes to guacamole, he added, “chips are important.”