Ava DuVernay to Deliver UCLA Film School Commencement Speech

Ava DuVernay will deliver the commencement speech at the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television’s upcoming graduation ceremony.

The event will be held on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

The 70th annual commencement ceremony will also honor filmmaker Justin Lin with the distinguished alumni award in film/television/digital media, actor Michael Stuhlbarg with the distinguished alumni award in theater, and Nadja Swarovski as a distinguished service award honoree.

DuVernay’s work includes her documentary “13th,” which was nominated for an Academy Award and was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2016. She also directed Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated “Selma.”

Lin has directed films in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, and most recently helmed “Star Trek Beyond.”

Stuhlbarg has appeared in movies like “Blue Jasmine,” “Hugo,” and “Lincoln.” He currently stars in the FX series “Fargo.”

Swarovski, the first woman to serve on the executive board of the world’s top crystal manufacturer, has pushed the company to the forefront of innovation.

Deadline Hollywood reported the news first.