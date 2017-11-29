AT&T and Justice Department Battle Over Merger Trial Start Date

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
at&t time warner merger
CREDIT: Shutterstock

AT&T and the Justice Department are battling over the proposed start date of the trial in the DOJ’s lawsuit to block the telco giant’s merger with Time Warner.

AT&T wants its day in Washington, D.C. federal court to begin on Feb. 20 or thereabouts. The DOJ wants to start on May 7. The timing is significant because AT&T’s $85.4 billion merger agreement with Time Warner is set to expire on April 22. AT&T and Time Warner on Monday agreed to a second extension of the deal terms first reached in October 2016.

AT&T argued in a motion filed Tuesday that the government has had plenty of time to prepare its case against the deal.

“Under the Government’s proposed schedule, the merger agreement would expire before this case would even be tried,” AT&T stated in its filing. “The Government could effectively run out the clock on this merger without ever having to prove its case. The Government’s contention that the parties can simply extend the merger deadline unjustifiably disregards the risks and uncertainty inherent in any renegotiation of a complex agreement affecting numerous stakeholders. It is not reasonable for the Government to subject the merger to these risks merely because it would prefer-despite its enormous head start-more time to litigate and try this case. The Government’s complaint lists 37 attorneys, demonstrating that it has more than sufficient resources and personnel familiar with this matter to proceed on a timely basis.”

The filing offered detail about the DOJ’s more than year-long investigation into the anti-trust ramifications of the deal that would bring together AT&T and DirecTV with HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner. According to AT&T’s motion, the two companies handed over some 25 million pages of documents to the feds. In April and May, 17 executives from both companies sat for depositions that took 19 days.

More to come

More Biz

  • Steve Hasker CAA

    Nielsen Alum to Run CAA Global as CEO and Board Member

    AT&T and the Justice Department are battling over the proposed start date of the trial in the DOJ’s lawsuit to block the telco giant’s merger with Time Warner. AT&T wants its day in Washington, D.C. federal court to begin on Feb. 20 or thereabouts. The DOJ wants to start on May 7. The timing is […]

  • David Israelite

    NMPA President-CEO David Israelite Extends Contract Through 2022

    AT&T and the Justice Department are battling over the proposed start date of the trial in the DOJ’s lawsuit to block the telco giant’s merger with Time Warner. AT&T wants its day in Washington, D.C. federal court to begin on Feb. 20 or thereabouts. The DOJ wants to start on May 7. The timing is […]

  • ATT Time Warner

    AT&T, Time Warner Extend Merger Agreement to April 2018 Because of DOJ Lawsuit

    AT&T and the Justice Department are battling over the proposed start date of the trial in the DOJ’s lawsuit to block the telco giant’s merger with Time Warner. AT&T wants its day in Washington, D.C. federal court to begin on Feb. 20 or thereabouts. The DOJ wants to start on May 7. The timing is […]

  • "On Air" at the Talksport Radio

    NBCU Ad Chief to Madison Ave: 'We've Got a Problem.' Who Can Fix It?

    AT&T and the Justice Department are battling over the proposed start date of the trial in the DOJ’s lawsuit to block the telco giant’s merger with Time Warner. AT&T wants its day in Washington, D.C. federal court to begin on Feb. 20 or thereabouts. The DOJ wants to start on May 7. The timing is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad